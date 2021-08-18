Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Rises By 71.4%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
JSGRY stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84.
LIXIL Company Profile
