Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Rises By 66.2%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

