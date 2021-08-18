Short Interest in P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Declines By 21.7%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PIOE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 3,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57. P10 has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

