Short Interest in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Declines By 46.0%

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PMBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

