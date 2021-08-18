Short Interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Expands By 34.3%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 514,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,518. The firm has a market cap of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

