Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Grows By 30.8%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 64,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,193. Potash America has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

Get Potash America alerts:

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.