Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declines By 47.8%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

