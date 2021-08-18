Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Decreases By 38.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 508,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

