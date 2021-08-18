Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Rises By 73.7%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SFET opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe-T Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

