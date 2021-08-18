Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Rises By 60.0%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of SUI opened at $196.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

