Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expands By 24.8%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 16,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

