Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Expands By 41.7%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 1,698,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,019. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2,443.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

