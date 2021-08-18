Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rises By 24.4%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

VRNOF stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58. Verano has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

