Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Declines By 44.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 872,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

