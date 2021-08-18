Short Interest in WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Expands By 56.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,496,200 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 956,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WLYYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

