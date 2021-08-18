Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SIEB opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
