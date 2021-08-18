Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Down 35.1% in July

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SIEB opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Siebert Financial by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.