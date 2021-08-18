Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SAMG opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

