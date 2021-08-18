SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.