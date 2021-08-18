Similarweb Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Similarweb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Similarweb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE SMWB opened at $20.96 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.