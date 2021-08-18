Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMWB. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

