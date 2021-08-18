Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.30

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous final dividend of $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

