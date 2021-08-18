SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,092,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $387,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

