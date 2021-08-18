SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.00. 2,343,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.50. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion and a PE ratio of -73.65.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,461 shares of company stock valued at $231,888,839 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

