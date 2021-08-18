SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 249 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

