SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. 5,901,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,279,975. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.