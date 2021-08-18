SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $10.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $326.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.