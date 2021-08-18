SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

