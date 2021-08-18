SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.42. 2,520,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.