SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $115.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,141. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.