SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of S92 opened at €39.02 ($45.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.