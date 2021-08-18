SmartCash Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $516,723.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,601.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.17 or 0.06715389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.66 or 0.01411754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00371976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00138430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.53 or 0.00570675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00348208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00312983 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

