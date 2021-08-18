SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.77.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.12 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.49 and a 12-month high of C$30.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.03.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

