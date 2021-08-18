SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 13014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Specifically, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

