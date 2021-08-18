Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 85,909 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

SNOW stock opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

