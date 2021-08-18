SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,708. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

