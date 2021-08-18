SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 168,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

