SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 149,302 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

BSCL stock remained flat at $$21.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

