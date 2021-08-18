SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 361,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. 143,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

