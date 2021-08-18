SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $250.32. The company had a trading volume of 373,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

