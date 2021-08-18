Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 23rd

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

