Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

