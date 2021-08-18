Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Soliton
Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.
