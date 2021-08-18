Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46. Sompo has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sompo will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

