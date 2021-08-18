Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Sonos by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sonos by 106,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
