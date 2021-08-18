Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Sonos by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sonos by 106,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.