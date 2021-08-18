South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of SJI opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SJI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.
In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
