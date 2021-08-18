South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

