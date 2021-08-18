South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 46,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 153,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

