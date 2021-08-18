Southwest Airlines Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.