SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $42.63 million and approximately $719,246.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,700,139 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

