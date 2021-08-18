SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 188,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.