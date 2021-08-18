SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

