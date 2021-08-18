SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 641.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.